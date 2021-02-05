A snowfall that began on Jan. 10 highlighted Athens weather for January.
January temperatures near normalSome fluffy snow early in the month brightened the landscape for a while, but otherwise Athens weather was near normal in January.
The National Weather Service reported an unofficial total of 3.8 inches of precipitation for the month. Snowfall that began Jan. 10 covered most of Henderson County with a blanket of white. Henderson County School Districts have announced closures or delays for Monday, Jan. 11, due to potentially hazardous travel conditions.
The snow didn’t last long and by afternoon, the temperature had climbed above freezing and the snow began to melt away. Athens only recorded .3 inches of precipitation that day, but other parts of the county measured more significant totals.
January is the most likely month to produce frigid weather in the area, but the low for the month was 24 degrees recorded Jan. 12. Freezing temperatures were recorded on the first six days of the month, with the high only reaching 35 degrees Jan. 2, the coldest afternoon of the month.
On Jan. 10, Athens began another streak of cold mornings with the lows at or below freezing for six consecutive days.
After failing to reach 40 degrees on the first two days of the month, the temperature only failed to climb out of the 30s one other time, stalling at 38 degrees on snowy Jan. 11.
The warmest day of the month was Jan. 26. The temperature was 49 degrees that morning and warmed to a high of 69.
The average high for the month, of 56 degrees was about one degree below normal. The average low was 35, right on target for January in Athens.
February is off to a pleasant start and NWS forecasts that will continue for a couple of more days.
“The weekend looks nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near normal. The really cold air looks like it will hold off until next week," according to NWS.
