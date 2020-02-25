On Feb. 4, Jamee Nitschke, business advisor with the Trinity Valley Small Business Development Center, received certification as an Economic Development Finance Professional (EDFP) from the National Development Council (NDC). EDFP certification is a professional credential given to individuals who successfully complete NDC’s intensive economic development finance training series. The training provides individuals working in the field of economic development with instruction in business credit analysis, real estate financing, loan packaging, deal structuring and negotiating and the creation and implementation of development programs.
Each of the four EDFP Certification Program courses are five days in length and concludes with an exam. Upon successful completion of all four courses, the candidate is awarded EDFP Certification.
As a business advisor at the Trinity Valley Small Business Development Center, Jamee serves clients in Kaufman, Van Zandt and Rains County. She is well versed in best practices for accounting systems, cash flow projections for business planning and loan preparation, as well as many aspects of business management for new and existing businesses.
The Trinity Valley Small Business Development Center is a program of the SBA, the State of Texas, and our host Trinity Valley Community College. The organization provides consulting services at no cost for existing businesses and those starting a new business in Van Zandt, Kaufman, Henderson, Anderson and Rains counties. To set up an appointment, call 903-675-7403 or for more information, visit our website at www.tvccsbdc.org.
The North Texas Small Business Development Center provides expert business assistance to help North Texas businesses raise capital, develop business plans and successfully grow your business. The Trinity Valley SBDC at Trinity Valley Community College is a member of the North Texas SBDC Network. Funded in part through cooperative agreement #SBAHQ19B0021 with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).The North Texas SBDC Headquarters is located at the Bill J. Priest Campus of the Dallas County Community College District in Dallas, Texas. North Texas small business owners may access the North Texas SBDC services by contacting (214) 860-5831. Hosted by the Dallas County Community College District and nationally accredited by the Association of SBDC’s. SBA’s funding is not an endorsement of any products, opinions, or services.
