Jambalaya, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, made an appearance at Lowe's Gun Barrel City Friday to try out her new set of wheels.
Jamba is an amputee. While being cheered on by the creators of the apparatus and a loving crowd she slowly and carefully wheeled around getting pets and kisses.The project was started by Josephine Durkin, Professor of Art, and her Empathy Art Science and Technology class at Texas A&M Commerce.
Jamba came to Happy Tails from another facility after having her back legs amputated. Tina Hamilton, founder of Happy Tails, saw a plea on Facebook to rescue a pit-mix who was hopping through the bluebonnets.
“I just kept watching the video over and over. Once I met her there was no going back, she is such a joy, I just had to have her. Having only two legs does not slow her down,” she said.
They believe Jamba may have been hit by a car causing her legs to deform, requiring them to amputated. Since then Jamba has found a special way of getting around by hopping and dragging. Since she has no feeling in the area, some very special people in Commerce grew concerned she may get an injury to her soft underbelly.
“I posted something about her on Facebook when Durkin, contacted Hamilton about her class doing a project for Jamba a new set of wheels,” Hamilton said.
The group spent a semester creating a specialized wheelchair for Jamba.
Lowe's was electrified with excitement for the sweet pup. Her personality was sweet and immediately every new person was greeted with a kiss and a smile.
Professor Durkin, an animal lover, spoke to the Athens Review on how she started this special class and project.
“I love animals and grew up in a family of animal rescuers, animals had to be in the classroom.” Durkin said. “Anything can be an art material. How can we use our skill set to tackle real world problems?”
Her own rescue dog Roger was the first recipient of one of the art students custom wheelchair. The group uses different materials than typical PVC models and learns how to customize according to the particular animals specific needs. The goal is to get her rolling comfortably.
“Being an artist is being an engineer, an inventor, it's working through physical, technical and conceptual problems. How can we do this in a way to be more sensitive to her needs?” Durkin said
The students actively get a hands on way of helping to sustain another being and help improve their lives.
“It teaches empathy, it is real world application, figuring out how the students can use their interest to make the community better. It is really life changing to have the students work on such an intimate level with these animals who need us most. It is one of my favorite things to do. It is a labor of love and we are learning a lot.”
Two students came to see the test run, April Feducci, who did much of the sewing and helped with concept design and Scott Keon, who helped take molds and other hands-on work.
“When we came out to see Jamba there was no question on if we were going to help her, I have 15 fur-babies myself,” Keon, Empathy Art Science and Technology art student said.
Keon was really happy to be part of it and you could see the bond Jamba has with her helpers.
During the initial run, Professor Durkin and her students evaluated the design and found areas that they would like to modify on the prototype to fine tune.
“You can't save the world but saving that one dog means the world to that dog. They give unconditional love 24/7. They don't question.”
Happy Tails (Adopt a Happy Tail Inc.) has been helping local and international animals for 14 years. It has adopted out over 2,000 animals of all different species. Pigs, alpaca's emu's, horses, dogs cats, sheep, goats a roster and a partridge in a pear tree.
Hamilton, the founder and head pooper-scooper started the organization after seeing a need for the many animals constantly dumped in rural areas.
“I just saw that there was such a great need for it, and over the years we've pulled it together running solely on donations,” Hamilton said.
Happy Tails also offers youth mentoring project, scouts, home-school groups, and a community service cooperative.
If you would like to learn more about Happy Tails, please visit their Facebook page at Happy Tails Rescue.
If you are interested in Professor Durkin's EAST class, please visit the Texas A&M Commerce website at: https://new.tamuc.edu/
