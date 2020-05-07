ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County jailer has been booked in and out of jail after an investigation into sexual misconduct with an inmate, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.
Mary Williams Trahern, 58, of Mabank, is charged with violations of civil rights of person in custody. She was arrested Thursday morning and she has posted a $10,000 bond.
HIllhouse said the investigation began into a contraband investigation. During that, they learned Wednesday of sexual misconduct involving an inmate. They then got enough information for a warrant to arrest Trahern.
Hillhouse said Trahern has been terminated as an employee.
