Jail to get Smith County inmates

The Smith County Commissioners Court ratified an agreement Tuesday, March 16, to send inmates to Henderson County as a temporary measure to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in its jail.
Henderson County has housed inmates for Smith County and other counties, as needed, since the jail expansion was completed in 2008.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Shoemaker said 68 inmates will be housed outside of the county.
“It’s for us to be able to quarantine inmates when they come in,” Shoemaker said. “Our population is so high that we need to ship some out to keep COVID at bay, giving us more room for that movement. If an inmate goes to the hospital we take them back into our custody.”
The agreement is similar to ones Smith County adopted recently with Gregg County and San Jacinto County.
The Henderson County Jail statistics for January show the county held 73 out-of-county prisoners during the month. The daily average jail population was 397. The jail capacity is 508.
Henderson County will get $40 per inmate, per day for providing the service. The money the county has received from housing inmates is somewhat unpredictable and hard to budget. This year, the county budget projected $510,000 in revenues from keeping prisoners for other counties.
The year 2019 produced more than $700,000 in revenue for inmate housing.
