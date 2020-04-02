Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the county is employing a number of safety methods to help keep his staff and those detained in the Henderson County Jail from exposure to the COVID-19 epidemic.
"There have been some recommendations that have come down from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards," Hillhouse said. "There are no more inmate work crews out and the jail is closed to visitors right now. We screen everyone who comes into the jail."
Texas Commission on Jail Standards Executive Director Brandon S. Wood issued a memorandum Friday, March 27 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 asking sheriffs and jail administrators to remain vigilant and take all necessary steps to limit exposure of the virus to staff and inmates.
Protocols for newly received inmates, including screening and checking temperatures upon arrival.
Any prisoner who is being transported to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility should have their temperature taken before they are placed in the vehicle. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees should not be transported.
"The TDCJ recognizes the country and state are dealing with an unprecedented situation," Wood stated in the memorandum.
Also, this week Governor Greg Abbott released an executive order on Sunday concerning jails.
Among the items in the order, personal bonds were suspended to preclude release of any person previously convicted of a crime that involves physical violence or the threat of physical violence, or of any person currently arrested for such a crime that is supported by probable cause.
Hillhouse said the none of the Henderson County inmates jailed for physical violence have been released ahead of time, so the governor's order will not affect his procedures.
"We have one pod empty right now in case there is an outbreak, I would have some place to put them that is separate," Hillhouse said.
Texas jails house about 68,000 people, more than 40,000 of whom are awaiting trial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.