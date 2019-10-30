The lake area will offer numerous opportunities for your Halloween entertainment. If you are looking for a safe place to take the children, or a dry one, go visit one of these:
Sweet Dreams Haunted House
The haunted house will be returning for its annual haunt benefitting the Attic Youth program, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 30 and 31 at the First United Methodist Church Athens for an admission of $10 each. The groups Facebook offered advice for those looking for less of a thrill.
"NO-SCARE" bands will be available for those that are young or faint of heart not looking for all the Thrills and Chills. This is a true Haunted House operation with theatrical lighting and audio. Some attractions will be very thrilling. Please ask for a NO-SCARE band if you do not want the full experience.”
Faith Fellowship Church
Fall Festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m Thursday at FFC, 5330 US Hwy 175 E. Candy, bounce houses, door prizes and hay rides will entertain young ghouls. Games and concessions will also be available. Admission is free. For more information please contact www.ffcathens.com or call 903-677-3034.
First Baptist Church Eustace
Walk through the Bible from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church Eustace located on the corner of US Hwy 175 and Meredith. Treats will be available at each scene. Admission is free, as well as snacks and drinks.
Malakoff Community Fall Festival
Join them from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for free family fun. The event will have games, candy, hotdogs and popcorn, photo booth, music and more . Bring the whole family. They request no scary costumes please. Form more info go to the website www.fbcmalakoff/fallfestival.
Trunk or Treat
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1125 E Corsicana St, Athens, Texas 75751
Ship Shop
Ship Shop will have guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 401 S. Palestine.
“Bring your kiddo’s to the Ship Shop on Halloween night to trick or treat with us! The staff will dress up and take photos with the children for their Facebook page.
Lake Athens Baptist Church
Join us for our annual Fall Festival from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.. Food, fun and games inside our family center. Located at 5151 FM 2495.
Malakoff Fire Department
Join your local fire department for a pumpkin carving contest at 7 p.m. Thursday at the MFD. Time to get those creative minds thinking. They will be announcing first, second, and third places at a later date. This will be a community- wide event. Hopefully the inaugural of many.
Brownsboro Candyfest
Candyfest will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Brownsboro High School Parking Lot. Candy, games, bounce house, snow cones and concession will be there for free family fun.
Athens United Pentecostal Church
Fall festival from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Athens UPC. 101 McArthur St. Fall Festival
Candy Rain, Bounce House, Food, Hay Rides, Games, Fellowship and Fire Pit.
Everything is free...
Kemp Trunk or Treat
Join Kemp for a Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the high school gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.