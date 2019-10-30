Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.