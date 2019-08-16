If you are looking to adopt a pet, the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake will be open at 10 a.m. Saturday for its annual Clear the Shelter event.
The fifth annual Clear the Shelter event hosted by NBC5 and Telemundo stations will be held Aug. 17, at the HSCCL.
HSCCL is just one of the hundreds of shelters participating in this one-day national adoption campaign. Hundreds of shelters throughout the country will waive or discount its adoption fees for the one day only. Over 1,400 shelters have registered to participate in the 2019 Clear the Shelter event.
Director of the HSCCL Sharon Banashak said, "Adoption fees are waived for dogs and cats six months and above. Puppies and kittens will have a $50 adoption fee"
"This is an event we look forward to each year," Banashak said. "This event not only gives the shelter national recognition it gives us visibility within our community."
She said HSCCL is proud to partner with other shelters and animal rescues to help match a family with its perfect pet.
According to NBC5 "Each year, millions of companion animals end up in shelters across the country. While adoption rates have steadily risen in recent years according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 1.2 million animals are still euthanized each year due to overcrowding.
A press release said, "The number of euthanized animals would be reduced dramatically is more people adopted pets instead of buying them. And, by adoption shelter animals, you actually save two lives. For every pet adopted the shelter staff can prepare for the next pet looking for adoption."
In addition to Clear the Shelter the HSCCL will participate in the Strut you Mutt event Saturday, Sept. 7.
"Register for Strut your Mutt by Aug. 23, " said Banashak. "We want to make sure everyone gets a t-Shirt." Register at www.hscclfundriser.org/index.html. with your registration you will also receive a dog bandana an a free beer or soft drink. Registration fee is $35.
The Strut you Mutt event will be held at Cedar Creek Brewery in Seven Points. This is a family fun one mile wag walk.
She said, "If you don't have a pet you can register to walk in support of the animal shelter."
Banashak said the shelter is always looking for dedicated volunteers. "We have so many possible volunteer opportunities for those who have a few hours to spare."
To for more information on volunteer or adoption opportunities call 903-432-3422. Follow the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake on Facebook.
