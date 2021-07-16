If you enjoy poker and the lake, join the fun at the Cedar Creek Lake Poker Run Saturday, July 17 at Tom Finley Park. The event is hosted by the Cedar Creek Lake Parrot Head Club.
Registration is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 16 and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Vernon’s Lakeside.
Poker hands are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 17. There will be live music, food trucks, auctions and lots of poker and fun.
The CCL Parrot Head Club started their own chapter in 2000 and had more than one hundred members in a few months. The group continued to grow and fundraisers were held to benefit local volunteer fire departments, schools, the YMCA, the Humane Society and various other non-profits and food banks.
In 2019 the group raised $70,000 in one day for their charity. They now have more than 500 members and are the third largest chapter.
According to the website, visitors will update their Parrot Head membership and can buy merchandise or enter raffles while there. The events are so fun, members don’t want the party to end.
This is the group's biggest fundraiser of the year.
Visit www. Cclphc.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.