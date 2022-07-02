Everyone loves a fair and it was certainly no different in Athens in 1927 – when the East Texas Cotton Palace event came to town. In fact, for a whole week everyone who could was invited to attend to hear important speakers, check out the agricultural exhibits, and have fun at the carnival!
The September 15, 1927 Athens Weekly Review played it up with a full page display ad with the blaring headline "Fair Week! Opens next Monday – Six Big Days" And each day promised special features to appeal to everyone – Monday the main speaker was to be Texas Governor Dan Moody. Special attendees that day were to be local kids since "All school children admitted free on this day” and there was to be a “big school children's parade."
Tuesday’s events were headed by an address by Congressman Sanders and "all agricultural exhibits will be open and the big Rice-Dorman Shows will be in Full Swing!!!!!” (With five exclamation points...)
(After all, what's a fair without a carnival?)
Later in the week the action continued with former Texas Governor Jim Ferguson as the speaker on Thursday and that day was to be "All-Henderson County day." Another emphasis on Thursday was to be on the many and varied agricultural exhibits as local farmers involved were to receive their awards and prizes.
At a time when the automobile was becoming vital to connecting Texas communities then Friday was to be "Good Roads Day" with a member of the state highway commission to speak.
The final speaker on Saturday was incumbent Senator Earle B. Mayfield who would be discussing the “cotton problem." And to assure continued fun "All exhibits will remain intact for the closing day of the Fair."
The advertisement concluded: “Make your plans now to come and bring the family every day. Six big days of amusement and the largest collection of exhibits ever shown in Athens." Also - "Over $3000 Premium Money to be distributed"!
Then we get the latest details in the Thursday, September 22, 1927 Weekly Review as the reporter described a speaker change from earlier in the week. This occurred as the original Monday speaker, incumbent Governor Dan Moody, declined to appear that day because ex-Governor Ferguson was set to speak on Thursday. So Ferguson was set to address the crowds in late afternoon on Thursday; also, winners of the various exhibits were to be announced.
The reporter elaborated on the change of plans: “Tomorrow (Thursday) is expected to be one of the big days of the fair, enlivened somewhat by the appearance of ex-Governor James E. Ferguson, following the refusal of Governor Moody to appear because the latter had been invited.”
Governor Ferguson was set to speak late in the afternoon on Thursday, and was scheduled to arrive in town earlier at about noon. Local residents were encouraged to meet him at the train station. From there he was scheduled to meet friends at the Deen Hotel for lunch, followed by a reception from 2 to 3 at the home of the Athens Review editor R.T. Craig. “Mr. Craig states that it will not be a pink tea affair and the boys from the forks of the creek may come with their coats off and bring all the family,” the reporter related.
The Friday speaker was set to be Texas Highway Commission member Cone Johnson, and because of a tight schedule would have to leave right after his address. His speech was set at the early hour of 2 p.m. (according to an adjacent article) - “to accommodate Mr. Johnson, who has an engagement in Dallas later in the day.” The reporter related about Mr. Johnson’s topic: “What he has to say of good roads will be said officially and it seems an opportune time for this county.”
Then the incumbent U.S. Senator Earle B. Mayfield was to be the “principal speaker” at about 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Senator’s address promised to deal with important issues to many of the attendees – farmers and ranchers. The reporter put it this way: “Senator Mayfield has devoted much time to the study of the cotton problem and what he has to say will be of particular interest.” Then after his address the Senator will be the guest at a Deen Hotel Reception before the address and “all citizens are invited to call and see him.”
