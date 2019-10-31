When October 31 rolls around on the calendar an abundance of scary stories crop up at the movies, on television and in various publications.
In the spirit of the occasion let's take a look back to the time of the Henderson County wild man. It seems about a century ago, some otherwise down to earth locals were struck with fear at sighting what they perceived to be a thinly clad wild man on the loose.
The Athens review reported that a farmer and his wife were working in the field near Baxter, when the woman saw the man running across the plowed ground toward the road. In a fit of fright, she dropped her hoe and started a mad dash for the farm house.
Meanwhile the husband made a turn with his team of mules just in time to find him self face to face with a man dressed only in what appeared to be a green undergarment. Startled, he left the mules and bolted toward the house almost passing his panting wife along the way.
Even without social media, it didn't take long for word to spread of the wild man. Soon about 16 men saddled up their horses and headed for the courthouse to await orders from the sheriff.
While the posse prepared to head out to search the area southeast of Athens, a group of Baxterites soon arrived at the courthouse sharing tales of seeing the same green clad wild man running in their neighborhood.
The first recorded Henderson County wild man search party was about to set out on its quest when the threads of the story began to be pieced together that revealed the identity of the man who had caused all of the commotion.
It seems E.B. Larue had returned home from Baylor University where he was on the track team. Few people at that time had seen a track suit and the site of Larue pounding his paces down the dirt road dressed in his green outfit must have looked like a runaway martian to the country folks of the day.
So, once the mystery was straightened out, the wild man scare was put to rest. And the locals had to laugh at themselves a little to know that all of the commotion was set off by a college graduate out for a little exercise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.