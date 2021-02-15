One local man got the surprise of a lifetime when Dave Sayer from Publisher’s Clearing House showed up at his door Wednesday morning. Ralph Harris was presented a check for $20,000.
“I play the games all the time,” Harris said. "Once I started playing it, I was locked in, every day for three months! They have quizzes which I do pretty well at."
He has participated in the sweepstakes for many years and explained he plans to keep playing his games. He enjoys PCH Lotto.
Harris was a truck driver for 50 years often pulling over sized and overweight loads, with no accidents or tickets. He happily retired recently and has high hopes for the prize money.
“This is going to light my life up,” he said. "I plan on using it to purchase a tiny house to put on my property."
Publisher’s Clearing House was founded in 1953 by Harold and LuEsther Mertz as a multi-magazine subscription agency. It is now a leading interactive media company that’s success comes from free-to-play games, sweepstakes and value packed offers.
According to the company, “Real people really do win!” There is no staging and the people you see on TV are not actors and are seen at the exact moment they find out.
Company revenue is the source of prize money, but no purchase is necessary to win.
PCH has awarded nearly half a billion dollars to unsuspecting winners since its inception.
