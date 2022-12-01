Island Tans Gift Boutique celebrated a quarter century in business with a holiday open house and food drive Thursday in Athens and Palestine.
Island Tans asked guests to bring in two non-perishable food items or hygiene products to the open house that will be donated to multiple local food pantries.
Island Tans will be going live on Facebook Dec. 1 to draw for the winners of items which include gift cards, a Consuela handbag, Capri Blue candle, Swig tumblers, Inis Cologne, August Bleu, Bridgewater, Lazy One, BruMate, Warmies, Patchology face care, Java socks, Voluspa, Lindon & London, and more.
Prior to it evolving into a tanning salon and gift boutique, Island Tans was JJ’s Video Superstore. Island Tans Manager Renee Youngman was with JJ’s and has always been with Island Tans, but will be retiring Dec. 2 after 30 years.
She said owners Gerald and Tabby Blevins “have been so good to me and I’ve loved working here.”
“I love all my customers, they’re all like family,” Youngman said.
After Youngman retires, Madi Pryor will be stepping in as the Athens store lead.
“We want to have everyone come so we can show our appreciation for 25 years,” Youngman said.
She invites the community to stop in at the open house at 504 S. Palestine St. in Athens and 1901 Crockett Road in Palestine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.