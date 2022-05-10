Oak wilt is a vascular fungal disease called Bretziella fagacearum affecting oak trees of all kinds throughout Texas. This disease invades and disables the water-conducting system in oaks, similar to the way cholesterol can gum up in a body. This could very well be killing all of the oaks around a home, but it is possible to mitigate.
Brian Cox, an ISA certified arborist, has been tackling this tree disease for many years, beginning in central Texas where live oaks are a monoculture and the disease has begun to spread more rapidly.
In the East Texas area, there are Live, Red, and White Oak trees, but there is also more of a variety of trees like pecan and cedar, which helps to break this cycle.
Oak wilt can be “flagged” when part of the top of the tree turns brown, however, squirrels can make brown patches too.
If it is present in a live oak, the leaves will remain green but the veins of the leaf will become dead. It is more difficult to diagnose in red and white oak, because the patterns of oak wilt look similar to unrelated patterns and unfortunately, by the time someone realizes the issue, it’s often too late for that tree. Although there is no cure, oak wilt is manageable for a property if handled the correct way.
Cox suggests that if you think oak wilt is present, it is best to obtain the assistance of a certified arborist, reach out to the local agriculture extension office, or the Texas A&M Forest Service to confirm.
Since it is difficult to diagnose, treatment and mitigation should be dealt with properly as well. It is fruitless to try and treat before there is a problem.
There are two ways that oak wilt can spread. The first being through a root system with root graft. It only takes seven to eight years before trees can begin to graft together.
The other way is through an oak wilt center and sap-feeding beetles. These opportunistic feeders like to find freshly pruned branches. It is best not to prune any tree or plant in the spring as beetles and insects are very active during that time and gravitate towards these wounds and can spread disease.
Red oaks especially, produce a smell through their fungal mat beneath the bark towards the end of summer and fall, and the sweet smell attracts beetles to the tree. If a tree has a fresh wound, it is best to paint over it and any paint will suffice.
Beetles are too common and there is no way to spray just for the beetles or it would be a daily task.
Some ranchers have resorted to digging trenches when they see that their property is becoming infected with oak wilt. This method began in 1988 and has been used by the forest service with a success rate of 74% helping mitigate the spread.
Protocols include placing trenches at least 100 feet beyond symptomatic trees, excavated to a minimum depth of 4 feet, and having at least one non-symptomatic tree between the infection and the trench.
Residential trees that are near oak wilt but have not yet become infected can be treated with an injection of fungicide. This treatment has an 80 to 90% success rate.
If a neighbor’s tree has oak wilt, it can take years to possibly graft into a different yard as root graft occurs at a rate of 80 to 100 feet per year. If a pecan or other type of tree is close to the oak, the disease will not spread to that type and those trees will not need to be treated.
Spring is the time of year that oak wilt is seen the most. Beetles stop reproducing in summer, so it is suggested that pruning should take place later in the summer or after the first freeze.
A common question asked is if firewood is still good to use from an infected oak tree. To prevent the spread of spores, Cox recommends taking the cut wood and covering it in a clear plastic tarp, making sure there is no ability for anything to get in for one year prior to burning.
Another option would be to take the wood and turn it into mulch, as chipping the wood will facilitate heating and drying the wood and the fungus cannot live in that environment.
For more information about oak wilt, please visit www.texasoakwilt.org or contact Brian Cox at Davey Tree at 972-892-3034.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.