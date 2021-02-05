The Henderson County Bar Association presented a $500 scholarship, Tuesday, Feb. 2, to Lauren Casey, a sophomore at Trinity Valley Community College
Casey said she will use the funding toward her education at TVCC where she is pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice and English.
“The dreamer in me would like to go to an Ivy League law school,” Casey stated.
After meeting undergraduate goals, she hopes to attend law school and become a prosecutor.
Casey’s volleyball coach Aleah Hayes spoke highly of her.
“As a person, Lauren is consistent with who she is and is full of enthusiasm and energy every day,” Hayes stated. “She is a joy to coach and I strongly recommend Lauren.”
Hayes stated the scholarship praised the student’s leadership skills, spoke of her high intelligence, work ethics and sportsmanship.
Casey is from Jefferson City, MO and spent a semester at Arkansas Tech prior to transferring to TVCC. She volunteers with the East Texas Food Bank, is a tutor and youth volleyball mentor. She is also an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Phi Theta Kappa.
Each year the HCBA awards scholarships to deserving students. If you would like to apply for a scholarship, please submit requests to dbennett@tvcc.edu.
