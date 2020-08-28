Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a suspected methamphetamine dealer Thursday night after officers raided a home in the 300 block of Broadmore of Athens.
According to a press release, HCSO Deputies executed a search warrant at the home, with Narcotics Investigators Kenneth Slaton and Gabriel Shue led the team.
Investigators reportedly found a large amount of meth in a big baggie inside of a toilet. More was in the toilet itself.
Demarcus Kiser, 34, was arrested and charged with possession and manufacturing a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 200 grams, less than 400 grams.
Because he reportedly tried to flush some of the drugs down the toilet, he was also charged with tampering with evidence. Both charges are felonies. His bonds total $15,000.
“He is the type of suspect this Office’s continuing campaign against narcotics is designed to catch,” Sheriff Hillhouse stated.
Assisting in the raid were Investigators Brian Hall, Dustin Smith, and Sgt. Jeromy Rose, along with Deputies Jonathan Daille, Eduardo Gonzales, Matthew Reschke, Luke Rachel, and Cayce Hampton.
