It has been one year since a 17-year-old daughter and her father were shot to death south of Chandler, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse on Tuesday said the investigation and a $10,000 reward are still active.
In 2018, Beverly McBride and her father Gabriel McBride, 47, were found in their home in the 20000 block of Woodridge West south of Chandler.
Hillhouse said Crime Stoppers continues to offer a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest or conviction in the case.
The number for Crime Stoppers is 1-800-545-TIPS.
The Sheriff said he, too, can be reached at 903-675-5128.
“Time does not matter in a case like this,” Hillhouse said. “We are actively investigating, and following up on tips constantly. Everyone on this team is determined to solve this case.”
