The organization that speaks for the amateur (ham) radio community, the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) is over 100 years old. They have fought for amateur rights in Congress and in world-wide forums as well. The North Texas Section Manager of the ARRL, Steven Lott Smith, KG5VK will speak and answer questions at the next meeting of the Cedar Creek Amateur Radio Club.
It is a competitive world out there for frequencies. Satellite people want more as do cell providers and of course broadband. And ham radio operating frequencies are a frequent target for those industries. Smith will update us on the latest action in this and in emergency communications and in the many other areas that ham radio touches.
Come for the next CCARC meeting on Saturday September 14th at the Mabank Café on Hwy 198 in Mabank. The meeting starts at 8:45 AM, but many visitors and members come earlier for the great buffet they offer and discussions that are held. Anyone interested in technology is welcome and the meetings are free.
The Cedar Creek ARC has over forty members from the tri-county area. It maintains a VHF and UHF repeater system that provides hand-held radio coverage to hams in the lake area, and mobile and base coverage throughout the three counties. CCARC participates in the National Weather Service SKYWARN program and the Amateur Radio Emergency Service. The club also provides guidance and information to those wishing to join the ranks of Amateur "ham" Radio. There no longer is a requirement or test for Morse code. For more information visit
