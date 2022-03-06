International entertainer Dave Tanner was the guest at the February meeting of the Cedar Creek Lake Women's Club.
Tanner a fifth-generation Texan has performed in over 300 TV shows plus commercials including the Oscar-winning movie Trip To Bountiful. He has performed for three United States presidents six Texas governors and European royalty. Originally from Gainesville, Tanner currently lives in Irving.
He performed one of his most requested shows "The reason I Like Texas" for the 85 women during the monthly club meeting.
Tanner sang songs including God Bless Texas, Amarillo by Morning, El Paso, Yellow Rose of Texas as well as many more Texas favorites.
The Cedar Creek women's club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at Cedar Creek Country Club all lake area residents are invited to attend. Meeting starts at 11 a.m. doors open at 10:30 a.m.
The March meeting members will hear from representatives of the Ennis Bluebonnet festival and Tyler Azalea Trail Festival. The program is titled "Spring is bursting out all over."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.