Information sought in attempted murder, robbery and arson of an elderly woman
Investigators with Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are seeking your help identifying a suspect in the attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery, and arson causing serious bodily injury of an elderly Crandall woman.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15 at approximately 9:38 a.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a residential fire with a person still inside. The residence is located in the 4500 block of FM 148 in rural Kaufman County. A Good Samaritan was flagged down by neighbors; he went into the house and found the victim tied to a folding chair. With the help of a
Crandall Fireman, the victim was rescued from the residence. The victim, a 78-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital. Once stable, the victim was able to provide details surrounding the incident.
Preliminary information indicates the victim answered her door to find the suspect pointing a pistol at the victim. The suspect pushed her way into the house, demanded money, tied the victim to the chair and rummaged through the house. Before leaving, the suspect set a fire in the kitchen, leaving the victim tied to the chair.
The victim remains in guarded but stable condition. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the offense and is described as heavy-set with strawberry hair, wearing gold rimmed glasses.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call: Investigator J. Weisbruch at 972-932-9735, Texas Ranger Matlock at 214-861-2370
