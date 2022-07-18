The Independent Cattlemen’s Association completed an exciting convention June 24. The 48th annual convention was held at the City of San Marcos Convention Center in San Marcos. Activities at the convention included an entertaining evening with well-known comedian, William Lee Martin, live music performed by the Clay Hollis Band, and Isaac Jacob, educational speakers, Legacy & Legends awards luncheon, a silent and live auction, the drawdown fundraiser, and concluded with a pasture and
range forage presentation, along with the option to receive CEU credits from this session.
The convention started Wednesday morning with registration check in, then carried on throughout
the day with educational speakers and into the evening with our dinner, comedian, and live
music entertainment. Thursday morning sessions kicked off again and were in full swing all day.
Some of the sessions included our Cattlemen’s Panel that had several well-versed industry
representatives who shared their opinion on different industry related topics.
The group was delighted to have Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller join them via zoom during their luncheon to share some insight on his trip to London where he was currently in the middle of regarding a trade mission.
Miller was also the keynote speaker for the Legacy & Legends luncheon held during lunch Thursday afternoon, were guests had the opportunity to award several scholarships and awards to outstanding members, and youth of the Independent Cattlemen’s Association.
They were also honored to have the United States Cattlemen’s Association President, Brooke Miller join them to give updates on issues that are currently taking place in Washington D.C., and he was also able to answer questions during a Q&A session regarding current industry happenings. The day concluded with the annual drawdown fundraiser, live auction, and silent auction. The winner of the drawdown was Chuck Kiker from Beaumont, Texas. He received a brand-new Can-Am D-9 Defender donated by Atzenhoffer’s Velocity Powersports located in Victoria, Texas.
Friday morning, the tradeshow ended, a presentation was held over pasture and range forage, and
CEU credits were offered to those who attended the session. Convention concluded after this.
Commercial Cattle Manager and Livestock Market Analyst for DV Auction spoke. Awards that
were given during the luncheon included the Trailblazer awards, and multiple scholarship presentations.
The award winners from the Legacy & Legends luncheon are as follows.
Trail Blazer Awards: Jim Marsh, Michael Ehrig, Dr. James Tiemann, Chase Kiker, Marvin
Boeck, Thomas Jackson, Jr., Kimberly Ratcliff.
Steffany Lynn Sklar Memorial Scholarship Winners: Phoebe Hampton, Sarah Trim,
Kourtney Winkler, Keely Williams, Hadley Harris, Bennett Janssen, and Drew Alexander.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.