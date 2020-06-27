Get your popcorn ready, it is time for fireworks! Here are some area Independence Day events that will light up the night and celebrate our freedom.
Life Fellowship's Freedom Fest
Bring your family and friends to celebrate Independence Day during Athens Life Fellowship's 15th annual Freedom Fest from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 3 at 8881 CR 3918. It will include live music, food trucks, water slides, snow cones and, what they claim is, the best fireworks show in East Texas. Special guest will be Jon Kitna — former NFL quarterback and Dallas Cowboys quarterback's coach. Admission is free!
Bradley Street Parade
Come join the fun at the 24th annual Bradley Street Parade, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4 on Bradley Street.
This year, the event will follow COVID-19 restrictions, but there will still be plenty of space to set up your lawn chair, fly your flag and enjoy watermelon, hot dogs and music.
“We are asking people not to bring food this year, but instead we will serve the food with individual chip bags and condiments. We are asking people to observe social distancing and wear a mask if they prefer.”
There will be live music, a singer who will perform patriotic songs and the national anthem.
“We will also honor local veterans and have a great time showing our love for our country. This year we need it more than ever. All the neighbors agreed we needed it.”
For more on the event, call founder Rita Curington at 903-675-2584.
Freshwater Fisheries Center
The City of Athens is once again partnering with the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center for a Fourth of July celebration. Fireworks at the Fishery will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4. The fireworks will begin after dark.
The show will be provided by MPA Fireworks of Whitehouse, which has produced the display for the past few years.
While the show is free, there are some restrictions this year because of the coronavirus:
• Entrance to the Fisheries Center is by reservation only and will be restricted to the first 250 cars (four people max per car).
• Social distancing rules will be followed once you are inside the Fisheries Center.
• There will be no vendors, so bring your own non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, and fishing gear.
• The fireworks show will be streamed live on the Visit Athens Facebook page. We suggest that individuals who are considered high-risk for the coronavirus watch the show online.
For more information on how to do this, contact Katie Birk at 903-203-8272 or email kbirk@athenstx.gov.
City of Chandler Old Fashioned Fourth
Chandler’s annual Old Fashioned Fourth will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 4 at Winchester Park. The children’s parade will be at 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. There is no fee for parking or entrance to the park.
Precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of all spectators. The Chandler Historical Society has announced that children will be given “decorating” bags this year so they can decorate their bikes, trikes, wagons, etc. at a safe distance and the route through the park will be monitored for safety, as well.
Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake Air Show
The Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation will host its 15th annual Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake Air Show starting at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at Pinnacle Club, Cedar Creek Lake.
