Incumbent Mark Carroll has formally placed his name on the ballot for re-election for Athens City Council Member Place 1.
Carroll says “I would like to continue the successful path we’re on right now as a city and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Athens.”
All Council members run and serve at-large, two-year terms, which means that all Council Members represent the entire city and likewise the entire city may vote for all places as they come due regardless of where they may reside in the city.
Mayor and Council Member Place 1 will next be elected on May 6, 2023.
The Athens City Council meets in Regular Session at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Civic Hall, Room 216 of the Cain Center 915 S. Palestine Street, Athens.
