If you like dogs, tacos and classic cars, Sunday in Athens is your day to have them all in one place. This winning combination will be at the first Athens Car and Dog Show from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at Coleman Park. The event is sponsored by Big House Bullyz and Guevara Bully Ranch. The group hopes to make this an annual event.
Noah Johnson of Big House Bullyz and his family own French, English and American bullies and regularly attend dog shows.
“We thought it would be cool to do a show in Athens,” Johnson said. "We wanted to do this for the dog community and the kids. Dogs help them with work ethics, leadership skills and responsibility. This will also be a great networking opportunity for everyone.”
The event is seeking Jeeps, cars trucks and people wanting to join the show or sponsor. Well behaved dogs are welcome. If your dog is animal or people aggressive, please leave them at home.
“We will have trophies for the Best Car, Best Dog and more,” Johnson said. “We want to allow people a chance to meet the dogs and get rid of some common misconceptions.”
The event will have a meet and greet, photo opportunities, a DJ, bounce house and on-site security. El Cholo Tacos will provide food available for purchase. Kids eat free. T-shirts will also be available.
“We are all one big family,” co-sponsor Ashley Arriaga said. “We are there for the dogs and the kids to show them that if you want something you have to work hard for it. We give each other advice and opinions and use it as motivation to be better.”
One look at the stocky and muscular breed can cause a lot of false assumptions. People frequently ask if they are fought. This breed is actually bred for it’s calm demeanor and quite lazy according to Johnson. Arriaga said the English and American Bullies were bred to address the health problems of the English bulldog while adding the calm nature to the Staffordshire terrier.
If you would like to bring a vehicle to be part of the show or a dog, please contact Johnson at 903-904-8525 or Arriaga at 903-292-9101.
