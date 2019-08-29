This year, we dedicate this issue of Fanfare 2019 in loving memory to three lives that the community of Malakoff lost last fall during the Tigers' storybook season.
Karen Adams, the 15-year-old sister of Caleb Adams and a student at Malakoff High, succumbed to cancer on Oct. 21.
“It was hard for me to understand that she wasn't coming back,” Adams told East Texas Sports Network. “I held her hand the whole way until she died. Once she told us that, I was hoping for a miracle that she was going to wake up and act like she was just playing — just be my regular sister.
“You can't always have your way.”
Michael Voyles, of Voyles Paint and Body, died in a car crash on the morning of Oct. 27 on the way home from the road game at Dallas-Madison.
“He was our No. 1 fan and our guy who was with us through thick and thin,” coach Jamie Driskell said.
Henderson County Precinct 1 commissioner Kenneth Hayes, a close friend to Driskell, died at the age of 60 on Nov. 6 after battling cancer.
“He was a great guy,” Driskell said. “His son, Kyler, was on our team and was a three-year varsity player. I grew real close to Ken and his family. He fought cancer for a couple of years and lost that battle, too.”
Malakoff's football team was able to persevere and overcome so much tragedy in a span of two weeks as they made the deepest run in school history with a trip to the 3A Division I State Championship.
Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Adams, Voyles and Hayes families as they continue to remember their loved ones during this season.
