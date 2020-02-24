Editor's Note: Updated to include U.S. Rep. for Texas's 5th congressional district candidate Don Hill
Precinct 1 Commissioner candidate Wendy Kinabrew Spivey
What motivated you to run for office? What makes you qualified?
The current commissioner, Scotty Thomas, said he was not going to seek re-election and suggested I would make a great commissioner as I really am passionate about my job and love working at precinct 1. With motivation from Mr. Thomas, Precinct 1 employees, family, friends and lots of prayer I decided to run for commissioner.
I have been the administrative assistant in Precinct 1 for the past 6 years under Scotty Thomas and Ken Hayes. Under their guidance I have learned what it takes to make an effective commissioner. I am the only candidate running that has extensive knowledge of Precinct 1 business from setting and maintaining budgets, scheduling road crews, accounting and administrative duties and making sure roads are being repaired in an effective and timely manner.
If elected, what is your main goal? If not elected, how will you continue to serve your community?
If elected, I would like to continue the goal of the last two commissioners which is to really focus on improving our roads through better drainage, cement stabilizing the problematic areas and resurfacing the entire road system. I would also like to work in conjunction with the state and county appraisal district to figure out how to combat rising property taxes.
If not elected, I would continue to serve the community by staying employed with Henderson County in some capacity. I really enjoy working with other county agencies to continually improve our community and help it move forward in a conservative direction.
In your opinion, what is the most important job of the elected office you are campaigning for?
In my opinion, the most important job of commissioner is to serve the community through integrity and commitment to its constituents. Commissioners are instrumental in conducting county business through the commissioner’s court. The court is responsible for establishing county wide budgets, policy and procedure, county tax rates, approving contracts, setting salaries, benefits and other general county business. An effective commissioner should have a knowledgeable road foreman and road crews to maintain the roads, be involved and represent the community with dignity, strive to maximize county tax dollars and focus on making Henderson County a model for others to admire.
What do you think needs to change about the office? What would you keep the same?
Really not much, The State Constitution and state law dictates the duties and policy for all commissioners. The last two commissioners have really done a great job in focusing on improving our roads. The two things I would like to change are making the budgets more proportional to the number of roads within each precinct. Precinct 1 has the most roads and gets the same budget as the smaller precincts. I would also like to increase interlocal agreements with smaller cities to help improve their streets as well.
Precinct 1 has been performing really well in all aspects of county business as well as a strong commitment to improving our roads. If elected, I will strive to strengthen this commitment.
Precinct 1 Commissioner candidate Brad Skiles
I’m Brad Skiles and I’m running for Henderson County Precinct 1 Commissioner. I appreciate the opportunity to participate in the candidate question and answers.
What motivated you to run for office?
I have a passion to resolve all issues that concerns the County, whether its in the leadership of Road & Bridge or the Administration role of Henderson County.
What makes you qualified?
I have severed 23 years as a employee for Henderson County Road & Bridge. Starting at entry level and moving to Heavy Equipment Operator and accomplishing my present role as Forman. My job duties and responsibilities as Forman while representing the Commissioner, has given me the knowledge and experience to be the best Candidate.
If elected, what is your main goal?
I will have a open door policy, because this office belongs to the people of Henderson County. I’ll be a working Commissioner and available 24/7 for the needs of Precinct 1, I plan to represent all Constituents of Henderson County in Commissioners’ Court along with keeping Local Government and being your voice when it comes to State mandates.
If not elected how will you continue to serve your community?
I will continue my passion in working for Henderson County Road & Bridge, and serving Emergency Service District #11. I will continue operating my Cow\Calf operation and being a beef producer in Henderson County.
In your opinion, what is the most important job of the elected office you are campaigning for?
Serving the Constituents by understanding the conservative methods and practicing a controlled budget for Henderson County’s infrastructure and upgrades.
What do you think needs to change about the office? What would you keep the same?
Precinct 1 has great employees. I will evaluate the present operations and determine its strengths and weaknesses. I will provide leadership to the employees to serve the Constituents.
Precinct 1 Commissioner candidate Keith Pryor
What motivated you to run for office? What makes you qualified?
There is not one, not one, candidate for Commissioner who knows how to and will build our roads. If asked what people want most, the answer is always the same: Someone who will fix our roads the right way, the first time.
I am that man. I spent my entire life at TxDOT learning, then teaching others how to build and fix roads. I will bring those particular skills to this job, for my constituents.
If elected, what is your main goal? If not elected, how will you continue to serve your community?
I am going to win this election because voters know I will build and repair their roads. I’ve done it across Henderson County for TxDOT. I will do it as County Commissioner.
In your opinion, what is the most important job that needs to be done for the office you seek?
Building and repairing our roads. For far too long, my Precinct has had the most need when it comes to construction and repairing our roads but has been allocated the least amount of money by the Commissioners. That ends day one when I take office.
I will get the money we need, and with hands-on, in-the-ditches hard, sweaty work make sure it is spent on permanent solutions, not temporary fixes.
What do you think needs to change about the office? What would you keep the same?
Focus. I will insist that every man or woman working for me and being paid by taxpayers stays focused on the only thing that matters – building and maintaining our roads.
I’ll leave the politics and games to others. In Precinct 1, we will build and repair our roads. That is our mission and my promise.
Precinct 4 Constable candidate John Floyd
What motivated you to run for office?
I was motivated to run for Constable over 25 years ago while serving as a Deputy Constable under the leadership of the late, retired Constable J.R. "Bob" Pickle. My desire to serve others was my reason why I chose a career in law enforcement. My commitment to making our community a better place to raise our children was the deciding factor in my decision to run for constable upon the retirement of Constable Pickle in 1996. My qualifications for the position of Constable include 30 years of service to you the people of Henderson County as either Constable or Deputy Constable. I am the only candidate in this race with a college degree, the only candidate who is a graduate of the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute, and the Texas Constables Leadership College at Sam Houston State University. I am the only candidate who has been trained in the execution of Civil Process, one of the main duties of a Constable next to bailiffing for the Justice Court. My education combined with my years of experience has enabled me to receive the Masters Peace Officers License and the Civil Process Proficiency Certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and the Texas Justice Court Training Center.
If elected, what is your main goal? What makes you qualified?
If RE-ELECTED Constable, my main goal is to continue to work with the different communities within this precinct to provide proactive patrol in the problem areas. Attending City Council Meetings, POA meetings, Crime Watch ,etc. is the best way to feel the pulse of the community and where I need to patrol while traveling around the precinct serving civil process. Civil process is a major duty of being a Constable. It helps support our budget by generating revenue while it is also carries the greatest chance of litigation and liability to our office and the county if not done correctly. If not RE-ELECTED Constable, I will continue to serve my community through the Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club, or wherever the Good Lord leads me.
In your opinion, what is the most important job of the elective office you are campaigning for?
The most important job of being a Constable, or any other elected official, is simply being a good steward of YOUR tax dollars. I am the only candidate in this race with the experience of preparing an annual budget, and staying within that budget, which is paramount to the succes! of any office. Constant frugality and unwavering commitment to the protection of your tax dollars is , and will always, remain my first priority as YOUR Constable.
What do you think needs to change about the office? What would you keep the same?
The biggest change in this office is already taking place! We are getting a new office!! We a all so excited about our new office and courtroom being built right now in Larue, Tx. I have to say, "Thanks" to our Commissioners Court for all the hard work they have put in to getting th accomplished. My only regret is that Ken isn't here to see the finished result of all his hard wi As far as what I would not change...well... I couldn't ask for a better couple of folks to work with.
Precinct 4 Constable candidate Josh Rickman
What motivated you to run for office?
What motivates me to run for office is the desire to work hands on in the precinct that I live in. I am motivated to be a key participant in the community and to be a public servant to the citizens in my community. By preserving the community and keeping a low crime rate this makes a safer place for our youth and the young adults we are raising to carry on our legacy and history.
What makes you qualified?
My qualifications stem from my investigative skills, my patrol experience as well as the many hours of education I have received. Not only do I have hours of classroom training but many hours of in the field training. Along with my educational and work experience I possess the self discipline and strong work ethic that this job requires.
If elected, what is your main goal?
My main goal will be to serve the citizens of the precinct by helping eliminate criminal activity in the community. While providing service to the citizens I can be an extra hand when the workforce of other agencies are stretched too thin.
If not elected, how will you continue to serve your community?
If I am not elected my service to my community will not stop. I will continue being active member of law enforcement. In addition to my law enforcement career I will also continue to serve as the fire chief for the Baxter Volunteer Fire Department.
In your opinion, what is the most important job of the elected office you are campaigning for?
I believe the most important job is the service provided to the citizens of the precinct. This service is not merely being out in the field working but also the services provided to the Justice of the Peace.
What do you think needs to change about the office?
I think that many changes are needed in the office. The citizens deserve to know who the Constable is. The citizens should also know that their Constable is actively patrolling and working to protect the citizens and their property. I think that the Constable position should not be viewed as just a Monday thru Friday 8-5 job. Solid working relationships need to be established between the Constable and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies both inside and outside the precinct.
What would you keep the same?
At this time I do not feel I would keep anything the same. The Constable’s Office is in great need of change and redesign.
Precinct 4 Commissioner candidate Mark Wade
What motivated you to run for office?
While serving as a volunteer on the ESD “Emergency Service District” #3 commission and other appointed commissions, I gained insight into the needs of the county. I worked with Commissioner Geeslin on numerous occasions regarding county topics, such as budget, jail expenses and emergency response staffing. It was this engagement that motivated me to run for the office of County Commissioner.
What makes you qualified?
Strong managerial and financial skills will be the experience I bring to the office. As a focused conservative and hardworking achiever, I have a long history of success. Starting with Braums’ ice cream while attending high school, and continuing during college as a welder and radar technician, I established a work ethic to value all levels of employee positions. Upon completion of my engineering degree, I advanced to an exempt engineering role at Texas Instruments. During my tenure working for several large corporations, I managed over 250 direct and indirect employees, as well as budgets in excess of $150 million across an assortment of technologies. As the supply chain engineering director, overseeing global production, data capture and analytics relating to product quality is critical. In this environment producing a product every 30 seconds, I was always on-call 24/7. I believe I am the only candidate having a comprehensive range of skills across several industries that will move Henderson County forward in a professional manner. If elected, what is your main goal?
As commissioner, I will adopt open collaboration, communications, and reestablish service expectations focusing on the precinct. One objective will be to work with all forms of state and federal agencies in securing grants and funding. Employee development and objectives will be a priority within the precinct. I will conduct an assessment of the current and past financial plans to create a new baseline of money flow. Teaming with the County Judge, Commissioners and townships, I will establish a list of priority objectives for Precinct 4 and Henderson County.
If not elected, how will you continue to serve your community?
I will continue to be a good neighbor and community advocate. I hope to continue as a volunteer with ESD. I will seek out engagement opportunities within the county and businesses to help Henderson County grow and be successful.
In your opinion, what is the most important job of the elected office you are campaigning for?
The most important job of the commissioner is to serve and act on behalf of the residents of Henderson County and Precinct 4. The commissioner should act in a conservative manner while managing our county budget and taxpayers' dollars. The role means to be responsive to the community with appropriate and timely services. The person in the office should ensure critical needs are met for infrastructure, fire and safety. Lastly, the commissioner will need to promote pride and local involvement from residents.
What do you think needs to change about the office?
Commissioner Geeslin positioned the office for success with the implementation of tools and processes. In an effort to continue building on that success, a review of the agreements and plans will need to be conducted. As we move forward with the new 2020 Census outcome, agreements and plans may need to be revised, along with budget allocations for roads and bridges if precinct lines are redrawn. Intra-precinct workshops should be conducted to identify potential cost-sharing and shared utilization of purchases in excess of $50,000. Opportunities for precinct employees to cross-train and gain industry certifications should also be explored. In the area of emergency management, greater oversight efforts across the county could be developed.
What would you keep the same?
The office will continue to adhere to a fiscally sound and transparent operation to move Henderson County forward. The residential recycling of single-stream, oil, glass, electronics and clean wood debris would be sustained and possibly expanded. The weekly commissioner’s court agenda will continue to be open and welcome to all participants.
To learn more about Mark Wade, visit FB@MarkWadeforCountyCommissioner or MarkWade.org
Precinct 4 Commissioner candidate Jeff Cade
What motivated you to run for office? What makes you qualified?
I am motivated by three factors to run for County Commissioner. The first factor was the untimely passing of our previous Commissioner. The second factor is getting the opportunity to serve my community. The final, and most important factor, is my family’s encouragement and support.
I feel that my conservative values, strong work ethic and my ability to create and maintain lasting relationships will help me be effective in the role of Commissioner. I also have my Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, and certificates in Mediation and Family Mediation from Abilene Christian University.
If elected, what is your main goal? If not elected, how will you continue to serve your community?
If elected, my main goal is to continue the advancement in communication for 1st responders. Having adequate communication between all emergency agencies is vital for our county. It will make Henderson county safer and a better place to live and work. I will also make it my goal to continue to improve on the condition of county roads and to be fiscally conservative with tax payers money.
If not elected, I will continue to serve my community in several ways. This year will be my 20th year volunteering on the Henderson County Go Texan Committee. I volunteer every year for the past 20+ years at the Henderson County Livestock Show Premium Auction. For the past 5 years my family and I have volunteered our services by cooking for the seniors, who are showing for their last time, and their parents and teachers at the Henderson County Livestock Show. I am also on the Henderson County Farm Bureau Board of Directors.
In your opinion, what is the most important job of the elected office you are campaigning for?
In my opinion, the most important job of a commissioner is to serve the voters of their precinct in a fiscally conservative manner. It is important to represent the voters and tax payers of Precinct 4 ethically and with integrity at Commissioners Court and to work well with other Commissioners and the County Judge so that all of Henderson County can grow and prosper. Additionally, having a knowledgeable road crew that is capable of maintaining the roads of Precinct 4 are an important factor in a commissioner’s success.
What do you think needs to change about the office? What would you keep the same?
The duties and policy for commissioners are set in place by state law. If any changes are needed to be made in Precinct 4, they will be done after careful consideration and evaluation of all facts and circumstances involved.
Precinct 4, is my home and I look forward to being able to give back in any way possible. If elected, I feel that I could represent the voters effectively and responsibly.
Precinct 4 Commissioner candidate Jim Warren
What motivated you to run for office? What makes you qualified?
My motivation for seeking this office is simple. As a child I grew up watching my father, grandad and uncles serve for many years as law enforcement officers in this county. My family has a rich history of service to this county and I would like to continue that tradition. For the past 19 years I have worked at the Henderson County Regional Fair Park. Seven years ago, at the age of 36, I was appointed as the Fair Park Manager, and put in charge of the multimillion-dollar operation/facility. I have learned many things working under my Fair Park Board of Directors. In those years I have been involved in budget meetings, management of employees, project meetings, public relations and maintained and operated heavy equipment. I also have worked closely and maintained great relationships with other county department heads, such as the Judge, Commissioners,
Sheriff, Auditor, Treasurer, Attorney and Maintenance Department. For these reasons I believe I am the most qualified and well-rounded candidate in the field for this job.
If elected, what is your main goal? If not elected, how will you continue to serve your community?
My main goal as commissioner is to be another conservative voice on the Commissioner’s Court, and to spend tax dollars wisely. I intend to make the best decisions possible with the information at hand for both the citizens and employees of Henderson County. We are in strong financial shape because of past and present courts, and it is vital to stay on that path. If not elected I will continue to serve Henderson County by being the best employee that I can be, whether at the Fair Park or otherwise.
In your opinion, what is the most important job of the elected office you are campaigning for?
The most important job of a Commissioner is maintaining the roads and bridges within their precinct, in the most cost efficient and structurally sound manner possible.
What do you think needs to change about the office? What would you keep the same?
I think you need to be in the office to truly understand what needs to be changed. At that time, I can make an informed assessment and the necessary changes. One of the things I feel does not need to change, is the personnel that is currently in place. They are a hardworking and cohesive team that has worked well together for many years. Commissioner Geeslin did a great job of procuring equipment for Precinct 4, and I would follow those guidelines moving forward without change also.
Precinct 4 Commissioner candidate Mark Richardson
What motivated you to run for office?
The late Commissioner Ken Geeslin , employees of Precinct 4 and many constituents of Henderson County.
What makes you qualified?
I have worked for Henderson County Precinct 4 19.5 years under two commissioners. I have learned all aspects of the job duties for County Commissioner.
If elected, what is your main goal?
To help keep Henderson County debt free. Help keep a balanced budget under the new House Bill Two 3.5 percent ad valorem tax cap. Continue to upgrade roads and find a solution for the litter and illegal dumping in Henderson County.
If not elected, how will you continue to serve your community?
I will continue my employment at Henderson County to serve the community.
In your opinion, what is the most important job of the elected office you are campaigning for? Serving the constituents of Henderson County.
What do you think needs to change about the office?
When elected County Commissioner of Precinct 4, I would like to have more input from the Community to find ways to better serve Henderson County.
What would you keep the same?
Continue to keep the INTEGRITY and STABILITY of the office of Henderson County Precinct 4.
Precinct 4 Commissioner candidate Kelly Harris
What motivated you to run for office? What makes you qualified?
I have worked my entire life dedicating myself to the people of Henderson County, and I would like to continue serving and representing the community through this office. I owned a successful business in Athens my entire life. I have knowledge in budgeting, efficient and effective spending, and the ability to work with other members to ensure the county is safe and the office is effectively managed.
If elected, what is your main goal? If not elected, how will you continue to serve your community?
There are county roads and ditches in the precinct that are in need of repairs because they have not been maintained. My goal is to communicate with the public and listen to their needs, and to maintain roads to decrease damage to the citizens vehicles.
I have always served my hometown community without being in office. I do not advertise my good deeds, but I intend to continue to help any one in need of help. I truly live by the fact that God put us on this earth to serve others, and I will always serve Him and the people.
In your opinion, what is the most important job of the elected office you are campaigning for?
The duties of this office are to serve the public and their needs. Therefore, I believe that effective budgeting of funds, keeping tax rates low, and providing quality roads and bridges are all very important. None of these are more important than the other.
What do you think needs to change about the office? What would you keep the same?
The office has been effectively managed over the years so I would have to review the budgets, maintenance reports, and spending to honestly answer this question. I would keep the current team because they are hard working and work well together to complete assigned jobs on time.
U.S. Rep. for Texas's 5th congressional district candidate Lance Gooden
What motivated you to run for office? What makes you qualified?
I first ran for Congress in 2018 and campaigned to return our seat in Congress to rural Texas and support President Trump’s agenda. I’ve supported him each step of the way as we’ve fought to secure our borders, protect life and defend our second amendment rights. I’m proud to be the first Member of Congress endorsed by President Trump and the only qualified candidate in the race.
If elected, what is your main goal? If not elected, how will you continue to serve your community?
The day after I’m re-elected in March I will focus on doing all I can to ensure President Trump is re-elected in November so we can, together, continue fighting for the American people and putting America first. I will also work to ensure Republicans take back the House so Nancy Pelosi is no longer in charge and our conservative priorities can be enacted.
In your opinion, what is the most important job of the elected office you are campaigning for?
Keeping promises sums up my work in my first year in Congress. I promised to support the President, fight the radical Democrat agenda, defend the constitution, work for our veterans, and lessen the regulatory burden of government.
What do you think needs to change about the office? What would you keep the same?
I was an early supporter of term limits and I would also change how Congress operates in Washington. The dysfunction leads to nothing being accomplished, which is why it’s so important for President Trump to be re-elected and to have a strong ally in Washington. I look forward to continuing to drain the swamp alongside President Trump as we work to make America great again.
U.S. Rep. for Texas's 5th congressional district candidate Don Hill
What motivated you to run for office? What makes you qualified?
I was motivated to run to stop the push for socialism/collectivism that is advancing in Washington DC and to offer the voters of CD-5 a candidate with 30 years of real world experience and nine years of military experience as an alternative to a representative who has no practical business experience and has been running for office essentially since he got out of college.
I am qualified by nine years of combined active/reserve service as an Infantryman and paratrooper in the US Army/Army National Guard including years of leadership experience as a non-commissioned officer. I am further qualified by my 30 years of work experience, with six and a half years of private sector work followed by over 21 years as a lawyer. I co-founded and have run my own law firm for over 13 years as well. I have broad and deep experience in the private sector and understand the impact of law and policy on private industry, employers and employees.
Our representatives need to have this kind of experience BEFORE they enter elected office.
If elected, what is your main goal? If not elected, how will you continue to serve your community?
My main goal will be to return our federal government to its limited role as required by our Constitution. The federal government has grown so broadly beyond its mandated limits that it affects nearly every aspect of our daily lives and business activities. From dictating education curriculum to our local schools to mandating what type of light bulbs we must use in our homes, the federal government has over-stepped its bounds again and again. When analyzing each proposed new piece of legislation, I will start my analysis with the question: “Does the Constitution authorize the federal government to regulate/legislate in this area?” If the answer is “No,” that will be the end of the analysis. I will also help the President continue his push to limit new regulation and repeal/replace outdated regulations that impose too great a burden on American citizens and businesses.
If not elected, I will continue to serve my community by working to keep fellow citizens informed of the activities of their elected officials, educate citizens on the issues of the day, by coaching Y soccer and by continuing to be active in our church.
In your opinion, what is the most important job of the elected office you are campaigning for?
Besides the rare decision of declaring war, the most important job of the U.S. House of Representatives is to debate and determine the budget of the federal government. We must return to the regular order process of proposing, debating, and approving budgets by department and function of the government rather than the wasteful and ineffective “Omni-bus” process to which our Congress has resorted. Our government cannot be effectively managed by a process in which the Congress waits until a few days before an artificial “shut-down” period is faced to dump a 1,000 plus page bill on the President’s desk and demand that the President sign it or take the heat for “shutting down” the government. Our Congress has completely failed and abandoned its budgeting responsibility. It is directly because of this failure that our deficit and debt continue to spiral out of control. No private family or regular business could operate effectively in this fashion, and neither can our government.
What do you think needs to change about the office? What would you keep the same?
We need to elect representatives who have real-world business and life experience in the communities they represent rather than professional politicians who have little experience outside of elected office. We need a little less celebrity attached to our U.S. representatives and a more serious focus on addressing the issues at hand like the budget, foreign affairs, securing the border, and limiting the federal government’s interference in every day life for the American people and American business.
If elected, I would continue to support our President in his efforts to grow our economy, protect our nation from foreign enemies, secure our borders, and use our economic power to influence friend and foe alike to adopt policies that provide for free and fair trade between all nations rather than handicapping American businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.