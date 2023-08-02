By Jennifer Browning
As temperatures continue to stay around 100 degrees, it's not just people who feel the effects of excessive heat. Vehicle tires too, are significantly impacted by the rising temperatures, presenting potential safety risks on the road.
Understanding the relationship between heat and tire pressure is essential for all drivers to ensure their safety and maintain optimal vehicle performance. Tire pressure affects the overall handling, stability, and fuel efficiency of a vehicle.
Inflating tires to the recommended pressure levels is vital, as it allows them to properly support the weight of the vehicle and provide adequate traction on the road. To determine the correct tire pressure for your vehicle, a sticker should be placed either on the car door jamb, doorpost, glove box door, or fuel door.
When temperatures rise, the air inside the tires expands and can lead to an increase in tire pressure, potentially exceeding the recommended levels. Excessive heat can cause tire pressure to temporarily increase and for every 10 degrees of increased temperature, a tire can be expected to increase by one to two pounds of pressure.
High tire pressure might seem harmless at first, but it can have serious consequences. Overinflated tires have a smaller contact patch with the road, which reduces traction and increases the risk of skidding, especially during sudden braking or turning. This decreased traction can be particularly dangerous in wet road conditions, where the chances of hydroplaning are heightened. Although there does not appear to be any rain in the near future to make hydroplaning much of an issue.
Furthermore, overinflated tires tend to wear unevenly, with the center of the tire experiencing more wear than the edges. This can shorten the lifespan of the tires and lead to premature replacement, adding an unnecessary financial burden for vehicle owners.
However, it's not just overinflation that poses a problem. Underinflated tires are equally hazardous because when tire pressure is too low, more of the tire's surface comes into contact with the road, leading to increased friction. This generates higher temperatures within the tire, making it more susceptible to blowouts, especially in hot weather conditions.
Regularly checking tire pressure is crucial by stopping in at a local oil/tire change station for a complimentary tire pressure check or by using a reliable tire pressure gauge and following the manufacturer's recommended pressure levels. If the tires are overinflated, releasing some air to reach the proper pressure is advised, while underinflated tires should be filled to the recommended levels.
Aside from maintaining the correct tire pressure, there are other steps drivers can take to mitigate the effects of excessive heat on their tires. Avoiding aggressive driving, which includes rapid acceleration, hard braking, and sharp turns, can significantly reduce the amount of heat generated within the tires. Additionally, parking in the shade can help to keep tire temperature within safe limits.
Staying vigilant about tire pressure, especially during hot weather, can prevent accidents, increase tire lifespan, and ultimately save money.
