While the mid-February ice storm that gripped northeast Texas did damage to plants and crops, it also took its toll on livestock who endured the sub-zero cold.
Henderson County AgriLife Extension Agent Spencer Perkins said it wasn't that the animals froze to death, but the ice storm brought other problems.
"As long as their body condition score was up and they were able to get plenty of food it wasn't necessarily the temperature," Perkins said, "Our most common livestock loss was either newborn calves being born on top of snow and ice or when our ponds and lakes froze over. Cattle would go out there to search for water."
Perkins said cattle would fall through the thin layer of ice and not be able to get back on solid ground.
"They could only try to swim so long to get back out," Perkins said. "Our cattle producers would go out multiple times a day, breaking ice at the edge."
When the cattle would get thirsty, they would try to get water right then, not knowing the producer would be out in a half-hour or so to provide a way for them to drink.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension puts the statewide losses to commodities like citrus, horticulture plants and livestock at about $600 million. A Texas A&M Today story broke it down to $230 million for citrus, $228 million for livestock and $150 million for vegetable crops.
“A large number of Texas farmers, ranchers and others involved in commercial agriculture and agricultural production were seriously affected by Winter Storm Uri,” said Jeff Hyde, AgriLife Extension director, Bryan-College Station. “Freezing temperatures and ice killed or harmed many of their crops and livestock as well as causing financial hardships and operational setbacks. And the residual costs from the disaster could plague many producers for years to come"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.