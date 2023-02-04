Although Hwy 55 has been open since December 2022, it will be hosting its official grand opening next week with tons of giveaways and themed days for the entire family to enjoy.
Mondays are always Kids Night at Hwy 55, where kids eat at half price with every adult meal purchase. On Feb. 6, come with the whole family and kids will eat free with every adult meal purchased.
Join them on Tuesday for $5.55 big cheesesteaks all day and on Wednesday all First Responders will receive a free burger.
Dine in throughout next week and enter to win hamburgers for a year. Drawing will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9
Hwy 55 offers fast, seated service with a friendly wait staff or a drive-thru to enjoy their cheesesteaks, hot dogs, hamburgers, shrimp, chicken, fries, onion rings, custard creations, and more.
Visit Hwy 55 at 908 E. Tyler St. Athens and follow them for specials and more at www.facebook.com/Hwy55AthensTX.
