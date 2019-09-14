Editor's note: Labor of Love – Athens provides home repairs, at no charge, to homeowners in Henderson County who can no longer maintain their homes due to age, disability or other circumstances beyond their control. The following guest commentary was submitted by President Roy H. Talbot.
In our journey through life we meet many people. Every once in a while we encounter those people whom we call the unsung heroes. They are the people around us who face life’s obstacles and meet them head on; they do what is necessary without counting the cost. Their stories inspire the rest of us.
Hunter’s story is all too familiar these days; grandparents raising grandchildren. His family has the extra challenge of raising Hunter, their 7-year-old grandson who is autistic.
Dee graduated from Killeen High School. Her husband, Adam, is originally from Ontario, Canada. They have been raising Hunter since he was 4 months old and received full custody in March of 2014.
Hunter attends Eustace ISD where he is in first grade. He is receiving assistance at home as well at school.
I met Hunter during a trip to the home to size the project; to determine what materials are needed and how many workers are required, etc.
Hunter with tool box in hand asked, “Can we start today?” Swallowing hard I replied, “Hunter first, I need to draw up plans, then figure how many boards are required, how many men are needed to do the work and finally when the workers are available.”
Hunter had big disappointment written across his face. O’Boy!
Workers from Southwest Water Co. teamed up with LOL to help Hunter’s grandparents. Once again SWW was very generous and willingly gave us five workers for this project. The SWW corporate board recently decided to offer every employee the opportunity to work with a charity one day a year and it would be considered a regular work day. A great win for the local community and the charities they help like LOL.
The SWW work team consisted of Bobby Bobbitt / Palestine, Drew Baker / Lake of the Pines, Raymond Dial, Howell Vincent, Jesse Donelson / last three are from the Mabank office and Roy Talbot from LOL. Of note is that several of these fellows traveled really long distances to meet the team at 7 a.m. We arrived minutes after Hunter boarded the bus for school which was probably a good thing.
The team joined hands with the grandfather and Jesse led us in opening prayer for a safe and successful project. The effort consisted of constructing a 16-foot-long ramp to a landing, construct a four foot by eight foot landing, and then from the landing another 16 foot long ramp to the ground. The work included building handrails on both sides. Clearly, the SWW fellows have worked together over the years. Their comments and good natured kidding about who can and who can’t cut straight lines, read a tape measure correctly, etc. was heard throughout the morning. Makes the work and morning go quickly.
Since SWW fellow’s ages are roughly half that of the regular LOL volunteers; we completed the project in near record time. Towards the end the sun came over the tree tops and beat down on us. Ms. Dee kept saying, “Fellows don’t forget to drink plenty of water.”
The family was thrilled with the guys and the completed project. Ms. Dee said, “Thank you,” multiple times. Going up and down six steps with a walker and two major health issues is not for faint-hearted. Ease of access to the home is one of those things most of us take for granted.
Henderson County is very fortunate to have many civic-minded clubs and businesses. One outstanding example is the Southwest Water Co.
LOL is a faith-based volunteer organization and an agency of United Way agency of Henderson County. Our mission to provide home repairs free of charge to the handicap, indigent elderly, single mothers and grandmothers raising grandchildren across Henderson County.
Examples of repair or modification of homes made year round include: construction of wheelchair ramps, installing grab bars, widening bathroom entrances, repairing leaking faucets and roofs, holes in floors and windows, etc. We have more than 30 years of home repair experience with a focus on health and safety issues that enables people to continue living independent lives.
We take great pride in our 2018 accomplishments. Our all volunteer organization worked hard, long hours in good weather and bad … expending 3,381 hours to complete 151 projects. Included was the construction of 34 wheelchair ramps and the repair or replacement of 27 roofing projects.
Our accomplishments are due to: a) God has blessed us with the financial means to continue growing through the faithfulness and generosity of our sponsors, and b) willing volunteers. Henderson County is fortunate to have such dedicated and willing people who like the men and women from Southwest Water Co. who take time from their busy lives to help the less fortunate within our community.
The Labor of Love serves the people of Henderson County from Chandler to Trinidad. If you need assistance, call 903-675-LOVE and ask for an application to be mailed to you … we’ll take it from there.
If you would like to join the team of volunteers, please call the same number and request a phone call.
