Jose Soria is one of 200 people to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a community wide clinic held at Athens High School Wednesday. Approximately half were there for a first shot. The clinic was the second to be hosted by Athens ISD in partnership with the Texas National Guard.
The first clinic saw 90 doses administered. A third is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the high school cafeteria and is available to anyone 12 years old and older. There is no charge, registration is not required, and it is not necessary to be a student or employee of Athens ISD or to live in Athens to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.