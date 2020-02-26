Tool — The Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake would like to announce it has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® to assist in funding a surgical room to support general medical needs and spay/neuter surgeries.
HSCCL currently has a very small vet tech/surgery room to provide medical treatment and spay/neuter surgeries. The current room is adjacent to an area where new dogs are entering the facility. This grant will fund a new 20 by 30 foot standalone room that will provide the necessary space and allow the animals to have a calm area away from the excited, barking dogs.
The shelter currently partners with local veterinarians to perform the spay and neuter surgeries for adopted animals. This room will allow the shelter an improved area for these surgeries to occur. Spay/neuter surgeries are included in the adoption fee, but we rely on new owners to follow-through. One of our 2020 goals is to ensure all adoptable animals are spayed or neutered.
Sharon Banaszak, Director of the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake shared, “We are so very appreciative of this grant from the ASPCA. The new room will greatly enhance the shelter’s ability to spay and neuter shelter pets to help make them more adoptable as well as address overpopulation concerns. It will also provide veterinarians and support staff the opportunity to perform other general medical care to improve the health of the shelter’s animals, increasing their chances for adoption. This new room will be an invaluable asset to the shelter.”
This builds on our partnership with the ASPCA and its Animal Relocation Program. As part of this partnership, the ASPCA transports animals from our shelter to shelters in areas where there is a higher demand for adoptable animals. Since May 2019, the ASPCA has moved 507 dogs from Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake.
The shelter’s goal is to have the new room completed by early summer. We are very thankful to the ASPCA for their generous support.
About the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake
Established in 1983, HSCCL is a private, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization serving the animals and people of Kaufman and Henderson counties and their surrounding municipalities. We rescue and care for more than 3,000 animals each year. Our mission is to promote the humane treatment of animals through care, education and advocacy. HSCCL provides shelter, food, medical treatment and care to the animals that are brought to our facility. For more information, please visit www.hsccl.org.
