The Henderson County Humane Society invites everyone to a fundraising event on Saturday to boost the Litter Box revenue.
Litter Box officials extend an invitation to all to attend a "Silent Auction" for the "SPAY TO SAVE LIVES" campaign. from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 P.M. at "Boogie's" 412 North Prairieville. St., There will be antiques, "collectibles," door prizes, raffles, food, drink, and a drawing for a "fly over" for two of a local lake. The trip is valued at $150. Call 972-672-5579 for $20 chances on the "fly over." All other raffles will be held during the event.
"Come and go" or stay. All bidding will close at 4:30 p.m..
The Litter Box is manned by HCHS board members and by volunteers to sell items donated by residents. The HCHS is able to offer a voucher for $20 per animal for the spay/neuter surgery. This would be impossible were it not for the generosity of four veterinary clinics: the Morton Small Animal Clinic, the Syler Veterinary Clinic, the Friends of the Animals and the Dehart Mobile Veterinary Clinic. The cost of the surgery is determined by each veterinarian and the HCHS pays the balance over the $20 "good faith money" from the pet owner.
Since January 1, 2018, the Henderson County Humane Society has been headquartered at 303 North Prairieville, Athens. The HCHS no longer operates the animal shelter in Athens. The County with help from the city of Athens does that now, but HCHS continues their operation of the Litter Box Thrift Store raising funds to assist county residents in the spay/neuter of their pets.
The Store is open only on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., but is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for vouchers for spay/neuter and to bring donations.
