Shelters across the country are in crisis with overcrowding and other major obstacles, prompting a national call for adoption. BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 from May 2 through 8. More than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada, including Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake and Athens Animal Rescue Shelter, will participate in this lifesaving event to place deserving pets in loving homes.
The effort has helped more than 83,055 pets find homes in shelters throughout the country. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for $25 or less.
Not every shelter is participating for the full event. Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the “Empty the Shelters” website at www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/ to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm their adoption day details.
“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”
About the BISSELL Pet Foundation:
The BISSELL Pet Foundation was founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell. “Empty the Shelters” has helped 83,055 pets find homes across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016. “Empty the Shelters” provides reduced adoption fees at shelters, typically ranging from $0 to $25 per animal adoption. Our nation’s shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis. Please consider fostering or donating if you unable to add a pet to your family. Visit www.BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.