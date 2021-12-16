Bill Hullum, CPA, hosted a ribbon cutting and reception Friday for his Athens location.
Hullum studied finance at the University of Texas and in 1992 saw the need for a firm to provide professional accounting, consulting and tax services in the Van area. He started working from his home and now has expanded his services to three locations including Van, Chandler and Athens.
"He truly cares and wants a long relationship with his clients," said Shannon Hullum, Vice President of Operation. "He always says God and family come before the job, but we always get the job done. He inspires a family relationship with his clients."
In addition to standard accounting services including tax prep, bookkeeping, payroll, and business planning among other things. Hullum and his team are an endorsed local provider of tax services for Dave Ramsey Solutions. Through their consulting, clients are offered hope for a brighter financial future, which you can find out more about at www.daveramsey.com.
You can learn more about Bill, his team and all of their services at their website: www.hullumcpa.com or call 903-963-5865. They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 201 St. Thomas Dr. in Athens.
