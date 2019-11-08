Ray Wylie Hubbard is coming to The Texan Thursday, Nov. 14.
Hubbard was a leading figure of the progressive country movement of the 1970s and remains best known for authoring the lasting anthem “Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother.” Born in Oklahoma and raised in Texas, he learned to play guitar at a young age.
In April 2015 Hubbard released The Ruffian's Misfortune, which like his previous two albums was released through his own Bordello Records imprint. Also that year, Hubbard published his long-awaited autobiography, “A Life...Well, Lived”. In August 2017, he returned with the studio album ‘Tell the Devil I'm Getting There as Fast as I Can’, which featured guest appearances by Lucinda Williams, Eric Church, Patty Griffin, and Bright Light Social Hour.
Tickets for Ray Wylie Hubbard, Thursday, November 14, are on sale at thetexanathens.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission $24. All fees are included in this price. Balcony (Mezzanine) seating and VIP (Preferred Seating) are SOLD OUT. Pork Commander will be selling food and non-alcoholic drinks but you are welcome to BYOB (no glass, please).
