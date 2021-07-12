Students from The Athens ISD Summer Enrichment Program were invited to The Henderson County Performing Arts Center to experience the magic of imagination and live performance. HCPAC Board Member Kara Davis covered a full range of topics used to develop skills in the performing arts.
The students were introduced to such subjects as theater vocabulary terms and participated in team building exercises and theater warm-up techniques. They were able to tour all parts of the theater and get an inside excursion into how a performance comes together. They even participated in improv activities on stage to get a feeling of the magical feel of being on stage. It was clear that many of these young people felt the passion and wonderment the arts can provide. Many will return to be future stars on the HCPAC stage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.