HP overhead doors and Speedy Tech are joined forces for a ribbon cutting Thursday. Homemade hamburgers, chips and cookies were served to all those privileged to attend.
Speedy Tech Repair is a cell phone and small electronic repair shop which opened in September. Travis Kees, originally from Eustace, started the job after working for United Smart Tech. After about six months the travel wore on him and he decided to offer the services locally to be closer to home.
“I feel there is a need and I'm trying to fill that need,” Kees said.
Services are offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, but Tuesday and Thursday Kees offers a mobile service. There are also after hour options.
Common issues he works with are screen repairs, battery issues, charging ports, data transfers etc. He does not do software repairs. He has even hooked up TV Antennas helping one man get 70 channels.
Kees started the business with Zach Hammons as his partner after the pair worked the A/V booth at their church and discussed the plans for months.
“If you have something broken, we can fix it. Whether garage doors or cell phones, give us a call,” Hammons said.
Hammon's has also partnered with Adam Hammons of HP Overhead Doors. Adam has been in the industry for almost five years and offers Garage door installation and repair for both residential and commercial buildings.
They are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will work Saturdays when needed.
Both businesses are locally owned and operated and are located at 2202 NE Loop 7, Athens
Speedy Tech (903) 286-2071 or visit https://www.speedytechrepair.net/
HP Overhead (903) 286-0579 or visit https://www.hpoverhead.com/
