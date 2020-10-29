A Houston Police Department officer who was fatally wounded will be buried in his hometown of Athens Saturday.
Sgt. Harold Lloyd Preston was shot after he and other officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Tuesday. He had been with the department for 41 years.
Preston was born in Athens in 1955 and went to Bishop Heights Elementary School before his family moved to Houston, where he attended high school and Texas Southern University before putting on the HPD badge in 1979.
A Houston Chronicle story of the events surrounding Preston’s death said police were called to an apartment complex by woman who had been locked out of her apartment by her estranged husband. With police on the scene, the woman’s 14-year-old son was able to unlock the apartment door.
The story said the boys father was inside with a gun. He fired several times, hitting Preston in the head and upper body. Another officer was wounded in the arm. The assailant later surrendered to police.
Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement concerning Preston’s death:
"Our hearts are with the family of Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston who was shot and killed in the line of duty this morning. This tragic loss is a grave reminder of the dangers our brave law enforcement officers face while keeping our communities safe. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up Sgt. Preston's family in prayer in their time of need.”
Preston was planning to retire this year, reports said.
Funeral services were set for Thursday in Houston. A procession in the Bayou City is scheduled for Saturday as his body is taken to Athens for the private burial service.
