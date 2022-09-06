Volunteers of Payne Springs Fire Rescue quickly put out a fire in a new home under construction early Monday morning in Cedar Creek Cove. The cause of this fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fire Marshal’s office.
According to a press release, PSFR Chief 1 arrived on the scene to find fire coming through the roof. Engine 1 responded with five volunteers and the crew made entry, pulling the ceiling to get to the fire, which was controlled in about 10 minutes.
PSFR was assisted by Gun Barrel City and Eustace fire departments. There were no injuries.
