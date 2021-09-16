Gov. Greg Abbott set Tuesday, Sept. 28 as the date for the special runoff election to fill the Texas State House of Representatives District 10 seat vacated by Jake Ellzey. Early voting will begin on Monday, Sept. 20.
House District 10 runoff set forSept. 28
- From Staff Reports
-
-
