Three of the Henderson County Hospital Authority Board members have terms ending at the close of the year and the board will discuss appointments for those spots Tuesday afternoon.
The meeting is set for 3 p.m. in the Bush Board Room at East Texas Medical Center in Athens.
Members whose terms are ending are: Place 7 Lisa Kocian, Place 8 Ashley McKee and Place 9 Geneva King.
The board will make recommendations for the openings to be sent to the Henderson County Commissioners Court for selections.
Hospital Authority Board members are appointed by commissioners for three-year terms. In January, Commissioners approved reappointments of Place 4 Douglas Curran, Place 5 Mark Smith and Place 6 Linda Brown.
The hospital is now called UT Health Athens and is part of the UT Health East Texas System. There are 127 beds and 467 employees at the facility.
According to ETMC records, on Jan. 1, 1983, ETMC Athens leased all land, buildings, improvements and equipment from the Henderson County Hospital Authority, which had leased it from Henderson County. In September 2017, East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System officials announced the sale to Ardent Health Services and The University of Texas System, which includes The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler. Ardent assumed majority ownership and day-to-day operations of the new system.
Also on the Tuesday agenda is a report by Athens Hospital L.L.C. on the current state of the hospital. The board members and consider actions relating to operations by Athens Hospital, LLC under the Sublease Agreement from the Authority.
