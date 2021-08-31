There are so many life lessons and skills that can be learned from horses. Much like people, they have different personalities, are perceptive and smart, making them excellent instructors of how to deal with life, other people, and ourselves. A Eustace man has refined these life lessons into a therapeutic art while merging his passion for helping others and horses into a lifestyle that brings him joy and passion.
Craig McDavitt owns a horse therapy facility offering a wide variety of skills, services and comfort to those needing a reprieve from the challenges life throws. McDavitt Equine Center is a place to escape and think, or ride a trail and relax. He uses the interactions as teaching tools on how to overcome obstacles, change life strategies and see outward examples of inward struggles.
“The horses can be helpful to anyone and everyone,” McDavitt said. “We see a lot of children with emotional and behavioral challenges. We work with them on basic Life Skills such as communication, problem solving, appropriate emotional responses to obstacles and challenges, processing frustration and anger. We also work with individuals who struggle with addiction, trauma, PTSD, and other wellness barriers.”
The horse residents share past lives and journeys some of the clients can relate to. Some of them have been rescued from a difficult or wild past, discarded, and slow to trust, while others are eager to step in and give a helping hoof. When that one kid nobody can reach comes up to a horse who feels the same exact way and finds a bond, that is when the magic happens.
When McDavitt notices a clients emotional hurdle or a barrier is discovered, he may suggest an obstacle that metaphorically represents it, then allows them to select a horse that can best represent themselves. The client then works through the obstacle, discusses the successes and failures of the exercise and work towards positive solutions.
Originally from Tennessee, he was in horse shows before his feet could touch the stirrups. His love of horses originated in childhood and was encouraged and supported by family, friends, teachers and mentors along the way. Regardless of where his journey led, their calming anti-depressant effect always lured him back.
“My late father first gave me the love of horses,” McDavitt said. “He was a horseman himself and had us on horseback from before I can remember. He allowed me to discover just how impactful a horse can be to one's one mental and emotional well being.”
McDavitt was teaching and working at a local drug rehab facility when he was introduced to Equine Assisted Therapy.
“The therapist who facilitated the program invited me to step in with a client's session and I was immediately in awe of the process,” he said. “I have had horses in some capacity for most of my life, and always found them to be a calming force for myself, but I had not witnessed horses in a true therapeutic realm.”
Soon after this he began pursuing certification to become a facilitator and within a few years felt it was time to take a leap of faith and strike out on his own. He made the decision to leave teaching and launch the McDavitt Equine Center and has not looked back.
“I get to work with youth and horses,” he said. “It’s the perfect combination.”
His goal for the center is to continue growing and making a positive impact on the lives of those who struggle. He also offers programs for struggling youth, a women’s wellness workshop, and basic riding instruction.
For those inspired to schedule a session, they are done by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Appointments can be made by email to craig@mcdavittequineservices.com or at www.mcdavittequineservices.com.
