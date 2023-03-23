The Henderson County Livestock Show began Monday with the Youth Horse Show roping and speed events and the Calf Scramble, and continued on Tuesday with more judged horse events, followed by the Breeding Swine competition.
The calf scramble is a popular event each year as students rush to be one of the first ones to haul in a calf thus bringing in credit toward the purchase of something at the show. This year the first contestant to bring in a calf was Athens FFA member SkyeLann White.
Many compete for this credit which is made possible by sponsors like Brownsboro Young Farmers, Athens Steel, Henderson County Farm Bureau, 1st State Bank of Brownsboro, First State Bank of Athens, Bacon Auto Ranch, 4-H Adult Leader Council, Cowboy Headquarters, and Southside Feed.
East Texas Young Riders had quite a few successful runs in the Horse Events, including securing the Champion Junior Roper spot with Coree Constable and Champion Senior Roper Brant Crookston.
Champion Senior Speed winner Ally Odom is also from ETX Young Riders and Lucky Leaf 4-H’s Bobbi Breanne Talbott won the Champion Junior Speed division.
In the Halter division, ETX Young Riders came out on top with Hutson Patney winning Reserve Champion Mare and Reserve Champion Gelding. Ace David won Grand Champion Mare and Karli Rayburn won Grand Champion Gelding again.
For another year, Rayburn also won the Champion Senior Performance and another ETX Young Rider, Swayze Smith, won Junior Champion Performance Horse again.
Breeding Swine events took place on Tuesday evening, where the most important thing is for the pig to be comfortable on its feet and legs while maintaining a good look, with adequate muscling. The Grand and Reserve champions both met those standards.
Mabank FFA’s Saralyn Adams won Grand Breeding Swine and Brownsboro FFA’s Kelsey Sims is the Reserve Breeding Swine champion.
Bailey Patch with Trinidad FFA placed first in Gilts under six months, Saralyn Adams was first in Gilts six to eight months and Kelsey Sims was first in Gilts eight months and over.
In Junior Breeding Swine Showmanship, Cayuga FFA’s Case Dickson was first and Rustin Pittman from LaPoynor FFA was first in Senior Breeding Swine Showmanship.
Events hop into Wednesday with the breeding rabbits show which is a popular event among some of the younger participants. Wednesday also brings the market steer weigh-in and senior recognition.
On Thursday, goats and lambs will be in the pen early and hundreds of market swine will be in the barn ready to be seen that evening.
Friday, spectators can view the youth projects and bid on them later in the evening’s Youth Project Show Auction. Friday ends with the main event which is the commercial heifer sale.
Many awards and over $50,000 in scholarships will be handed out Friday evening with the culmination of all events ending in final awards, buyer’s lunch, and the premium auction on Saturday.
The Livestock Show is free and open to the public. For information about the HCLS and a full calendar, visit www.hclsathens.com.
