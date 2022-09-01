The Athens Hornets travel west Friday to meet Waxahachie Life in their second non-district game Friday.
Coach Zac Harrell said a priority in week two is eliminating the errors that can beat you when the score is close, such as in the 34-27 win over Brownsboro.
“We are working to limit the penalties we can control,” he said. “We felt like we should have ended that game. We felt like we should have put them away.”
Life will be a different type opponent from Brownsboro with a contrasting style of offense.
“They are a heavy run team,” Harrell said. “Brownsboro wanted to throw first and Waxahachie wants to run first. That will give us a good challenge.”
Harrell said it will be an important learning experience with some run-heavy teams awaiting on the district schedule.
“On defense, they run an odd front, they’re a 3-4 defense,” he said. “One focus for us will be executing the passing game better. Brownsboro was daring us to run, but we still feel like we had opportunities to execute in the passing game.”
The Hornets hit a few on Friday, but they were all short throws.
“We didn’t complete any down the field passes, so that’s a focus for us,” Harrell said. “In both our scrimmages we executed at a high level down the field, but against Brownsboro, we didn’t.”
Receivers who missed practice may have contributed to the struggles throwing.
“That’s what I preach to our guys is to play at a high level we’ve got to consistently work on our stuff,” Harrell said.
Life, like Athens does battle in a tough district. They will meet China Spring, Alvarado, LaVega and Stephenville in district play. They had a combined 43-12 record last year.
