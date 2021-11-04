Rock out to classic '80s hits along with the Hornet Theater Department at 7 p.m. Nov. 4, 6, 11, 12 and 13 with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7. This production is the result of countless hours of hard work and will have you putting on your bangle bracelets and teasing your hair.
“Rock of Ages is a jukebox musical full of classic rock of the 1980s, featuring songs from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison, and more,” said Ami Hickmon, Athens High School Theater Arts Director.
Sing along with new and experienced performers and enjoy the tunes and good vibes.
“These kids have been working insanely hard learning choreography, songs, blocking, and then we also build most of the technical elements ourselves,” Hickmon said. “They've spent hours perfecting this all while. Almost all of the props and costumes have been made by our group or borrowed from groups in our community like Guitars Etc. or HCPAC,”
The performance is sponsored by Jeaneane and Kevin Lilly, VFW Athens Post 7103, Mike’s Surplus Sales, Lone Star Sheds, Andrews & Fosters and others, according to Hickmon. All proceeds go to supporting Hornet Theater.
Tickets can be purchased at https://hornettheatrecompany.ludus.com/index.php for $5 for children and students and $8 for adults. They will also be available at the door.
