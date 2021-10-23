Athens High School senior Zoe Anderson wishes Madileine Guard, a pre-K3 student at Central Athens Elementary, a great start to her day. Members of the varsity volleyball and football teams greeted students at all three elementary campuses during car drop-off Thursday morning.
featured
Hornet high-five
- Photo courtesy of Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Tyler nurse convicted of killing four men with air injections
- Athens police warn of counterfeit bills
- Crash claims life of Mabank woman
- Deputies arrest fugitive, find missing girl
- Shipping Out: Postal Clerk retires after nearly 39 years
- Crash claims life of Athens man
- Welcome back: Cain Center celebrates Grand Re-opening
- Week 9 football finals for Henderson County
- Crash kills one, injures another
- Court date set for former Athens ISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.