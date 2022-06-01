Young Javier Garcia is one of 116 students, from elementary to rising freshmen, to participate Tuesday during the first day of Hornet Football Camp. The annual camp is run by Athens High School coaches and players on Bruce Field. This June is the 100th anniversary of the dedication of Bruce Field in Athens.
Hornet Camp kicks off
- Photo courtesy of Toni Garrard Clay
