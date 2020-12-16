Athens High School Class of 2010, your 10 year reunion is here! Please rejoin your class for an evening of fun and food starting at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2021 at the Athens Country Club.
“The class is returning to town with much excitement for their upcoming reunion,” said Dillon Myrick. 2010 alumni and event coordinator.” I know so many people are excited for this.”
A cash bar, class photo, DJ, fun and friendships will go on through the evening, all for $25 a ticket. The price includes two drink tickets and heavy appetizers. There will be a cash bar and maybe a special guest.
“There has been a lot of talk around whether we would be having this or not,” Myrick said. “Yes, we are! We want to thank the local businesses that have helped make this happen.”
Sponsors include Allstate Insurance - Sharie Withers Agency, Elder Dodge – Gun Barrel City, Silver Line Roofing, Athens Cleaners, Steve Grant Real Estate, Athens Screen Printing, and R3 Petroleum Contractors.
“We also have several unannounced, really cool things that are going to be happening at this event that you will not want to miss,” Myrick said.
If you would like to purchase tickets and find out more, please email ahshornets2010@gmail.com or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/ahs-class-of-2010-reunion-tickets-126106514981
Refunds will be issued if the event is cancelled.
