When teachers and principals at Brownsboro's Horizon Academy saw the junk food students were eating they tried to encourage healthier options. Some students claimed they did not like vegetables, so teacher Anna Maples sought to show them that, not only could vegetables be prepared in a tasty way, but students could grow their own.
Horizon Academy offers a structured environment that promotes self-directed learning while providing group support through individualized instruction. It gives students the ability to catch up on school credits for various reasons, allowing them to work at an accelerated pace.
Principal Laura Ballard, along with teachers and avid gardeners, Maples and Robin Baker, helped students create a raised-bed garden and plant veggies and fruit.
Unfortunately, shortly after planting, COVID-19 forced students to sit out the remainder of the school year, never seeing the results of their hard work.
“They never got to see the bounty,” Maples said.
Carrots, Brussels sprouts, snap peas, strawberries, Swiss chard and more were grown aplenty to the teachers' delight, but the real joy of the experience was dimmed without their students to share it with.
“The kids researched, wrote letters of intent to the school district and created a cinder block garden,” Maples said.
“Every year at Horizon Academy we have a project,” Ballard said. “It is important for us to have something for them apart from their normal studies. This year we were talking about food sources.”
Some kids were more excited and involved then others, but all enjoyed it. Maples the Academy farmer and English teacher taught both student and staff alike.
“The kids attached with their grandparents and connected with good memories,” Maples said.
“The kids really got a lot out of it, and I did too. I didn't know anything about gardening, and learned so much,” Ballard said. “It bothered the teachers that the kids never got to see it.”
The teachers thanked the superintendent Dr. Keri Hampton, for her constant support of their ideas for student enrichment and Jeff Howard in the operations department for helping with the heavy lifting.
